Chelsea Pensioner enjoys surprise flight in Second World War Spitfire

By Press Association
Chelsea Pensioner Mike Smith in the rear of one of two Spitfires flying over Sussex during a surprise flight organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Chelsea Pensioner Mike Smith in the rear of one of two Spitfires flying over Sussex during a surprise flight organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Chelsea Pensioner enjoyed a surprise flight in a Spitfire during an event for military veterans.

Pensioner Mike Smith flew in the rear of one of two Second World War Spitfires flying over Sussex after taking off from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar.

The surprise flight was part of an event organised by Taxi Charity for Military Veterans for 20 men who had fought in the Second World War.

Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
Chelsea Pensioner Mike Smith in the rear of one of two Spitfires flying over Beachy Head in East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
A group of Chelsea Pensioners in front of two Spitfires before they took off (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
Mike Smith in the rear of a Spitfire after flying over Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The veterans were treated to a performance from the D-Day Darlings choir and a light buffet lunch before watching the two historic warplanes take to the skies.

Mr Smith was joined in the air by businessman Johnny Gallagher, one of the charity’s ambassadors, who covered the cost of the event.

Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
WWII veterans in front of two Spitfires at Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar, Biggin Hill, Westerham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
Mike Smith in the rear of a Spitfire (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
Mike Smith (right) with pilot Jon Cooke after flying over Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
One of two Spitfires flying over Biggin Hill, Westerham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Taxi Charity for Military Veterans
WWII veterans in front of two Spitfires before they took off (Gareth Fuller/PA)