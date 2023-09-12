All the key announcements from Apple’s iPhone 15 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All the key announcements from Apple’s iPhone 15 event

By Press Association
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

More recycled materials and better cameras were among the key announcements as Apple unveiled the new iPhone and Apple Watch ranges.

The US tech giant confirmed the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max would go on sale next week alongside the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

– iPhone 15

Across the four new handsets in the iPhone 15 range, there has been a noticeable push to improve the camera systems for users.

On the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, Apple has improved the optical zoom options for users, as well as introduced an automatic Portrait mode, meaning the cameras will capture the data required to create depth-effect on a photo automatically for the first time, when a subject is detected in an image.

On the premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple has introduced a titanium frame for the first time, making the devices lighter, as well as reducing the border to enlarge the screen space.

The Pro and Pro Max models have also seen the long-standing ring/silence switch on the side of the device replaced with an Action button, which users can program to quickly complete a single task, such as switching the phone to silent or launching an app, when pressed.

And as widely rumoured, Apple confirmed the introduction of the USB-C connected across all the new iPhones.

– Apple Watch

The new versions of the two flagship Apple Watch devices – the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 have seen incremental updates, but notably have become Apple’s first devices to be certified as carbon neutral.

Both devices have been given improved, brighter screens and a striking new form of gesture control, where the user is able to control the Watch simply by double tapping their forefinger and thumb together, with the Watch using its array of sensors to detect this gesture and respond.

– Environmental milestones

The first carbon neutral devices were part of a major theme to the announcements by the tech giant during its event, as it focused heavily on its sustainability pledges in the wake of the e-waste debate around the USB-C connector switch.

Apple’s environmental lead, Lisa Jackson, and a number of other executives who spoke during the event highlighted the increased amount of recycled materials being used in the product range, including 100% recycled cobalt being used in the batteries of the new iPhone and Apple Watch ranges.

The company also confirmed it was ending the use of leather across its entire product line.

“At Apple, we have a long-standing and proven commitment to leading the fight against climate change. Our focus on renewable energy and low-carbon design has already driven industry-leading emissions reductions, and we’re not slowing down,” Ms Jackson said.

“We’ve achieved an important milestone in making the world’s most popular watch carbon neutral — and we will keep innovating to meet the urgency of the moment.”