Meghan makes impromptu speech after joining Harry at Invictus Games

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex made an impromptu speech as she arrived at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Meghan and Harry appeared on a stage where the duchess described the Invictus Games as an “amazing event”, and joked with the audience as she ran slightly late.

The pair were in high spirits as they spoke during the event’s party for friends and family of the competitors.

Meghan, who was wearing a black dress, said: “It’s so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late for the party.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA)

“I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.

“Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.

“It’s amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”

The duchess said she was “thrilled” to be a part of the event, and welcomed competitors and fans as her “Invictus family”.

She said: “I’m really proud to be a part of this Invictus family with all of you – I’m grateful for all of you here.”

The duchess added she would one day like to bring her children to the games.

Meghan travelled from the Sussexes’ home in California to the German city, where Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night.

The couple appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, pictured hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis event.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA)

It is likely that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is looking after the Sussexes’ young children Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California.

Harry was pictured earlier on Tuesday sharing a joke with TV presenter and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers during the wheelchair basketball competition, after taking part in some “seat dancing”.

On Monday, Harry, the founding patron of the Invictus Games, warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head.

He watched matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, then presented medals and spoke to players after Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the final.

His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he attended the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen.