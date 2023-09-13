Five police officers charged with civil rights crimes after Tyre Nichols killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five police officers charged with civil rights crimes after Tyre Nichols killing

By Press Association
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells, second left, and mother RowVaughn Wells, third left, close their eyes in prayer before a news conference about federal charges filed against five former officers in Mr Nichols’ death (Adrian Sainz/AP)
Five police officers in Tennessee are facing a string of federal indictments for civil rights violations, nine months after the fatal bludgeoning of Memphis man Tyre Nichols.

Now-ex-police officers Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith were indicted in the US District Court in Memphis.

The ex-officers have been charged with deprivation of rights under the colour of law through excessive force and failure to intervene, and through deliberate indifference; conspiracy to witness tampering; and obstruction of justice through witness tampering.

(Left to right) Police officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, and bottom row from left, Desmond Mills Jr and Justin Smith (Memphis Police/AP)

The indictment says the officers failed to tell emergency dispatchers, their supervisor and emergency medical officers they knew Mr Nichols had been hit repeatedly.

Instead, they allegedly tried to cover up their use of force and shield themselves from criminal liability.

The latest charges also claim the five used their body cameras to limit what evidence could be captured at the scene.

One officer moved his body camera where it would not show video of the beating; whereas two others activated theirs only after the assault.

The five men also face second-degree murder charges after Mr Nichols died due to his injuries three days later.

As per claims by the police who mauled the Memphis man, Mr Nichols had been pulled over for driving recklessly.

They pulled Mr Nichols from his car before pepper spraying and tasering him.

Kevin Ritz, US Attorney for the federal district in West Tennessee (centre) (Adrian Sainz/AP)

Mr Nichols managed to break free and ran towards his mother’s house, which was just under a mile from where the attack began.

But he never made it there, with the beating continuing with punches, kicks, and strikes to the 29-year-old with a baton as he cried for his mother.

Mr Nichols was taken to hospital in critical condition and died three days later.

The five former officers, all black like Mr Nichols, have pleaded not guilty to state charges of second-degree murder and other alleged offences in the case.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement after the indictment: “We all heard Mr Nichols cry out for his mother and say ‘I’m just trying to go home’.”

He added: “Tyre Nichols should be alive today.”