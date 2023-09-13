Police release photo of suspect from 1970s sexual assault case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police release photo of suspect from 1970s sexual assault case

By Press Association
Detectives investigating an historical alleged sexual assault have issued a picture from the 1970s of a man they want to speak to (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Detectives have taken the unusual step of issuing a picture from the 1970s of a suspect in a sexual assault case.

A victim came forward to police earlier this year alleging they were sexually assaulted at student accommodation at a hospital in Ealing, west London, in late 1977 or early 1978.

So far, officers have been unable to fully identify the man in the photograph, although his first name is thought to be Gary.

The picture that has been released is from the late 1970s and detectives have called on anyone who can identify the man to get in touch.

A picture of a man with dark hair wearing a checked scarf.
Police are appealing for anyone who can identify the man in the picture to get in touch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Despite extensive inquiries being undertaken, the man, who officers believe may be called Gary, remains unidentified.

“The image released is from the late 1970s, but we are hoping that someone who recognises the man can tell us who and where he is.

“If the man in the image is you, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 4971/08SEP2023, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.