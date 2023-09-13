Australia’s top court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 staff during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Australia’s top court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 staff during pandemic

By Press Association
The ruling is another major blow for Qantas (Mark Baker/AP)
The ruling is another major blow for Qantas (Mark Baker/AP)

Qantas Airways has lost its challenge to a court ruling that the Australian flag carrier had illegally fired 1,700 baggage handlers, cleaners and other ground staff at the height of pandemic travel disruptions.

Seven High Court judges unanimously rejected Qantas’ appeal against a Federal Court full-bench decision.

That court upheld a Federal Court judge’s ruling that the sacking of Qantas staff at 10 Australian airports in 2020 was illegal.

The ruling is another major blow for the airline, which Australia’s consumer watchdog is suing for more than 250 million Australian dollars for allegedly selling thousands of tickets mid-2022 for flights that had already been cancelled.

Baggage workers near a Qantas plane
The Transport Workers’ Union had waged a two-year court battle against Qantas’ decision to outsource the jobs (Mark Baker/AP)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission initiated the Federal Court lawsuit two weeks ago for what it considers Australia’s most serious ever breach of consumer law.

That prompted Qantas former chief executive Alan Joyce to retire last week two months ahead of schedule.

The Transport Workers’ Union had waged a two-year court battle against Qantas’ decision to outsource the jobs of the airline’s highly-unionised ground staff.

The union’s national secretary, Michael Kaine, said Qantas had been found guilty of the largest number of illegal sackings in Australian corporate history.

Qantas now faces fines and claims for compensation. An earlier court decision ruled out dismissed staff being reinstated.

Mr Kaine called on new chief executive Vanessa Hudson to offer the former staff an apology and compensation.

Qantas signage
Qantas said in a statement it accepted the court’s ruling (Mark Baker/AP)

“The action that you can take immediately is to hurry back before the Federal Court now and do everything you can to expedite compensation for the workers so that they can get some justice and solace for themselves and their families,” Mr Kaine said at a press conference.

Qantas said in a statement it accepted the court’s ruling.

Qantas’ decision to restructure its business and outsource jobs had been made to improve its ability to survive and ultimately recover when borders were closed, lockdowns were in place and no Covid-19 vaccine existed, it said.

“As we have said from the beginning, we deeply regret the personal impact the outsourcing decision had on all those affected and we sincerely apologise for that,” the statement said.

The centre-left Labour Party government criticised the former conservative government for supporting Qantas illegally shedding jobs as a justified commercial decision.

Minister for employment and workplace relations Tony Burke accused Qantas of “horrific treatment” of the fired employees, some of whom were in the Parliament House public gallery.

“I say to the workers who were illegally sacked: You did nothing wrong. Qantas broke the law,” Mr Burke told Parliament.

“And the government of the time left you stranded,” he added.

The Sydney-based airline last month posted a record profit for the fiscal year ending June 30, following years of losses due to the pandemic.