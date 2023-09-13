Man arrested after 11-year-old injured in attack by American bully XL dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested after 11-year-old injured in attack by American bully XL dog

By Press Association
The incident occurred in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday (PA)
The incident occurred in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday (PA)

A man has been arrested after a dog attack which left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries.

Ana Paun suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Two other men were also injured in the attack after the dog broke free from its collar twice.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control.

“He has been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.”

The force confirmed the dog remains in secure kennels.

Ana, who required around eight stitches following the incident, told BBC News: “The dog was staring at me and I got scared, so I started to run. And then I never ran that far, I ran like five seconds.

“So the dog grabbed my hand and he started moving me about.

“Someone grabbed him off my hand, and after he let go of my arm he went on my shoulder and he bit my shoulder as well.

“I was feeling really panicked and I was scared, terrified, I had a lot of emotions.”

Ana’s mother, 34-year-old Monica Paun, said she was “still in shock” following the attack.

The incident prompted Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek “urgent advice” on whether the American bully XL breed should be banned, labelling the attack “appalling”.

But there is concern that the move may not be feasible due to the American bully XL not being recognised as a breed by the Kennel Club, which could mean any ban may inadvertently outlaw other kinds of dogs.