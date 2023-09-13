Almost 99% of rank-and-file Garda vote no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 99% of rank-and-file Garda vote no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris

By Press Association
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (PA)
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (PA)

Rank-and-file members of Ireland’s police force have overwhelmingly voted no confidence in its most senior officer, Commissioner Drew Harris.

Almost 99% of gardai who voted in the ballot organised by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) expressed no confidence in the commissioner.

The GRA issued 10,803 ballots, of which 9,129 were returned as valid votes.

Of those, 9,013 voted no confidence in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, with 116 voting confidence in him.

Announcing the outcome of the vote in Dublin, GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin said it was the largest return for a ballot in the history of the association.

“It is a loud and clear message that we as an association have lost confidence in the direction of where policing has been led in this country,” he said.

“And, as such, it is now in the hands of government to stand up and take action.”

Garda ceremony to present Commemorative Centenary Medal/Coin
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (left) with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (Brian Lawless/PA)

Prior to the announcement, Mr Harris had said he was “determined to stay” in his role even regardless of the outcome of the non-binding poll with senior government figures saying he had “full authority” to do so.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee have continued to express confidence in the garda boss throughout the balloting process.

The unprecedented vote stemmed from discontent within the force, mostly around the commissioner’s plan to return to a pre-pandemic roster from November 6.

A different roster was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the GRA and other representative groups gave a commitment to return to the old roster when it ended.

But the GRA has raised concerns over low morale in the force and said retention and recruitment issues would affect the implementation of the old roster.