Business & Environment Business

France says iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and must be taken off market

By Press Association
Apple said the iPhone 12, which was released in late 2020, has been certified by multiple international bodies (PA)
Apple said the iPhone 12, which was released in late 2020, has been certified by multiple international bodies (PA)

A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.

The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies as well as public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already being used.

Corrective updates to the iPhone 12 will be monitored by the agency, and if they do not work “Apple will have to recall” phones that were already sold, according to the French regulator’s statement.

Apple disputed the findings and said the device complies with all regulations governing radiation.

A woman walks past an Apple store in Lille, northern France
A woman walks past an Apple store in Lille, northern France (Michel Spingler/AP)

The agency, which is known by the French acronym ANFR, said it recently checked 141 mobile phones, including the iPhone 12, for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.

It said it found a level of electromagnetic energy absorption of 5.74 watts per kilogram during tests of a phone in a hand or a pocket, higher than the European Union standard of 4 watts per kilogram.

The agency said the iPhone 12 met the threshold when radiation levels were assessed for a phone kept in a jacket or in a bag.

Apple said the iPhone 12, which was released in late 2020, has been certified by multiple international bodies and complies with all applicable regulations and standards for radiation around the world.

The US tech company said it has provided the French agency with multiple lab results carried out both by the company and third-party labs proving the phone’s compliance.