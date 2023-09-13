Thousands of Londoners without water after power issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of Londoners without water after power issue

By Press Association
Thames Water the problem was caused by a power issue at its treatment plant (Tim Ockenden/ PA)
Thousands of homes in west and south-west London have been left with no water or low pressure after a power issue at a Thames Water plant.

The issue had a knock-on effect at a second water treatment works, meaning a “large number of customers have been affected,” the water company said.

Thames Water said the power has since been restored at Ashford Water Treatment Works in west London, the cause of the problem, and supplies should now start to return across the area.

The company said: “We’re really sorry for the worry and inconvenience this will have caused.

Fixing the problem is a “top priority,” it added.

“We’re working hard to get things back to normal as soon as possible, but it’s likely to take some time for the supply system to refill and for water to fully return to the whole area.”

Thames Water said the problem was affecting its customers in the west London area, with SW, TW and W postcodes.

Schools and libraries across the area have been forced to close by the water issues.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called on Thames Water to provide “the answers Londoners want about why this has happened and how to ensure it does not happen again”.

MPs have called on Thames Water to resolve the issue.

Sarah Olney, Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’ve just learnt that areas across the constituency will have no, or low, water pressure today due to a power supply issue at the Ashford and Hampton Treatment Works.

“I’ve reached out to Thames Water to ask when residents can expect the issue to be resolved.”

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, wrote: “I’m hearing some schools locally aren’t opening this morning due lack of water.

“Our supply in Whitton also stopped this morning Thames Water need to sort this soon!”

Private girls’ school Lady Eleanor Holles (LEH), in Hampton has sent its pupils home because of the water problems.

In a statement posted on X, it said: “Power supply issues at Thames Water have affected water supplies across West London causing low pressure or no water.

“As a result, LEH pupils are being sent home for the rest of the day. Parents are asked to check emails for updates.

“School is expected to reopen tomorrow.”

Some libraries in Richmond are closed because of the problems.

Richmond upon Thames Libraries posted on X to say: “Please get in touch with your local library to see if they are open before visiting. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to customers in West London who are experiencing low pressure or no water.

“We’re working hard to fix the issue, which was caused by a power supply problem which has affected our water treatment works in west London.

“We’re now back in power and expect water supply to return across the day.

“Getting water supplies back on is our top priority and while our team work on this we’re identifying everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need.”