RTE introduces recruitment freeze as licence fee revenues slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

RTE introduces recruitment freeze as licence fee revenues slump

By Press Association
A sign for the RTE Television Studios in Donnybrook, near Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)
A sign for the RTE Television Studios in Donnybrook, near Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

RTE has introduced an immediate recruitment freeze as the broadcaster continues to grapple with fall in licence fee revenue following a series of controversies.

Director general Kevin Bakhurst announced the move to staff prior to appearing before a parliamentary committee in Dublin later on Wednesday.

The crisis at RTE erupted in June when the broadcaster revealed it had not correctly declared fees to its then highest-paid earner Ryan Tubridy between 2017-2022.

The furore subsequently widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.

RTE pay revelations
RTE director general Kevin Bakhurst (Brian Lawless/PA)

Prior to its difficulties over the summer, RTE had asked the Irish government for 34.5 million euro in additional interim funding this year.

Since then its revenues have taken a further major hit, with the broadcaster currently projecting a loss of 21 million euro by year end due to a fall in TV licence payments in the wake of the controversies.

The Government has yet to decide how much extra funding it will release to the embattled organisation, but has made clear that any investment will have to be reciprocated with a significant programme of reform.

RTE pay revelations
Ryan Tubridy was RTE’s highest-paid earner (Niall Carson/PA)

In an email to staff on Wednesday morning, Mr Bakhurst told them what he would be announcing at the committee hearing.

“I also wanted to let you know that I will be confirming that we are introducing a recruitment freeze with immediate effect and stopping all discretionary spend to preserve cash whilst we get clarity on our financial position in going forward,” he wrote.

“I regret having to do this as it will impact on our coverage and on our investment in equipment and our digital plans.

“However, given the steep fall in the licence fee and the uncertainty over interim funding, it is the only responsible thing that we can do.

“I hope we will have more clarity over interim funding in the coming days and weeks and of course I will update you in more detail when I can, but I wanted to share this with you in advance of speaking in a public forum.”