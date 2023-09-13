Bar patrons who took up drinks offer had to pay up after NFL team’s surprise win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bar patrons who took up drinks offer had to pay up after NFL team’s surprise win

By Press Association
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Seth Wenig/AP)
Hundreds of Milwaukee bar patrons who hoped to score free drinks through its offer to pay their tabs whenever the New York Jets, and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, lose had to pay up after the Jets got an overtime win despite an injury that took Rodgers out of the NFL game.

Jack’s American Pub announced its “Jets Lose, You Win” promotion two weeks ago, offering to pay the bar tabs of all participating customers when the Jets – and Rodgers – lose.

Patrons faced conditions, including that Rodgers had to start the game and their tabs had to be opened 15 minutes before kick-off.

During Monday’s game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills, many customers at the Milwaukee bar cheered, sensing a free night of drinking, when Rodgers left in the first quarter with an injury.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field after getting injured during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Adam Hunger/AP)

That injury turned out to be a torn left Achilles tendon that ended Rodgers’ debut season with the Jets.

But the team went on to win the game 22-16 in overtime, dashing customers’ free drink hopes.

Following Rodgers’ injury, bar owner Scott Schaefer said people began ordering more drinks because they felt more certain of a Jets loss.

He said emotions in the bar were “mixed” when they ended up winning.

Olivia Fallon, a manager at Jack’s American Pub, said about 350 patrons took up the bar’s offer on Monday night and the average tab ended up being between 50 dollars (£40) and 60 dollars (£48).

“But there was some outliers. There was a 160 dollar (£128) tab, a 130 dollar (£104) tab, here and there,” she told WDJT-TV, calling Monday night one of the bar’s biggest nights of the year.

With Rodgers now out for the season, Mr Schaefer said his establishment still wants to do a promotion related to the Jets, but the bar has not yet determined what that will be.

“We’re going to try to do something else. We want to see what happens over the next couple of days,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“We want to keep the promotion going, but in what form, we don’t know.”