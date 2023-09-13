Police officer jailed for 26 years for rape and sex assault on child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer jailed for 26 years for rape and sex assault on child

By Press Association
Stephen Hardy has been jailed for 26 years (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
A police officer has been jailed for 26 years for 20 offences including multiple counts of rape and sexual assault on a child.

Stephen Hardy, 46, a detective constable with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), used his teenage victim as a “puppet or sex object”, Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said during his sentencing on Wednesday.

Hardy was found guilty following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court of the offences, which included six counts of rape.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, the judge said: “You have never shown one iota of remorse for your behaviour.

“The indictment reflects a highly calculated and cynical course of grooming behaviour.”

He described Hardy as having a “devious” personality with a “sinister streak”.

He added: “You were of course, previously, of good character.

“You have been a long-serving police officer.

“That is a career which will now inevitably end.

“You would have been well aware of the widespread and lasting trauma that victims of sexual abuse suffer and yet you gave no thought to that and that is an aggravating factor.”

The judge said he considered the defendant to be dangerous and sentenced him to an extended licence period of six years.

Vanessa Thomson, prosecuting, said the victim, who sat in court with members of her family for the hearing, reported the abuse to police in 2020.

She said: “The defendant was a controlling and manipulative man.”

In a statement which was read to the court, the victim said she was not sure she would ever be able to fully trust members of law enforcement.

She said: “I maintain a deep fear of authority figures, despite overcoming that fear to report these crimes. His position in the Greater Manchester Police force has deeply affected me.”

She said the abuse had permanently affected her mental health and left her scared for her future.

Laura Nash, defending, said Hardy, of Hyde Road, Mottram, continued to deny all the offences.

She said he would “inevitably” find his prison sentence “harder than most” because he was a police officer.

A woman said “love you” as Hardy, wearing a grey suit, was taken down from the dock at the conclusion of the hearing.

Following Hardy’s conviction in July, GMP said he was suspended from duty and would face disciplinary proceedings.

Head of the force’s Professional Standards Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Given Hardy contested the indictment he faced at the crown court, we were unable to proceed with hearing such matters within the regulated police disciplinary system. He was nevertheless suspended from GMP.

“Now that Hardy has been convicted, he will face disciplinary proceedings, and as the public would rightly expect, he will not be paid a wage by GMP during the time it takes for his case to be heard.”