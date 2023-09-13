Man released under investigation after woman, 65, dies of gunshot wounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man released under investigation after woman, 65, dies of gunshot wounds

By Press Association
A property in Lady’s Drove, Emneth, Norfolk, was sealed off by police after a woman was found dead (Sam Russell/ PA)
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died of gunshot wounds has been released under investigation by police.

Norfolk Police said officers were called shortly before 7.30am on Monday to a report that a woman’s body had been found at a property in Lady’s Drove, Emneth.

The woman has been provisionally identified as Lesley Page, 65, the force said, with her provisional cause of death recorded as gunshot wounds to the torso.

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Norfolk incident
Detectives continued inquiries at a 17th Century hall in Emneth (Sam Russell/ PA)

He was held at King’s Lynn police investigation centre and officers were granted an additional 36 hours to question him after making an application at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that the man has been released under investigation.

Detectives continued inquiries at a 17th Century hall, at the edge of the village, on Wednesday, with a forensics van and a marked car parked outside.

The detached home is across the road from a pumpkin field, is partially screened by hedging and has few other properties in the vicinity.

Senior Investigating Officer Alix Wright said: “We are still working to establish the circumstances that led to Mrs Page’s death.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, however, we are keeping an open mind and the investigation continues to establish the full facts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 36/65290/23 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.