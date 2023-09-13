British endurance athlete finishes 315-mile Hudson swim for river health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British endurance athlete finishes 315-mile Hudson swim for river health

By Press Association
The UN patron of the oceans wants more action to clean up rivers (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)
Endurance athlete Lewis Pugh has completed a 315-mile swim down the Hudson River in New York to show the world that rivers can be cleaned up enough for people to swim in, fish in and drink from.

Averaging 10 miles a day in just his trunks, cap and goggles, the UN patron of the oceans arrived at the southern tip of Manhattan island on Wednesday after a month of traversing powerful currents and avoiding boats, with bald eagles and ospreys soaring above him.

The completion of the swim comes days before New York City hosts its climate week and government ministers from around the world gather at the UN General Assembly.

Mr Pugh will speak to UN delegates about the importance of cleaning up pollution as “we cannot have a healthy planet without healthy rivers”.

Lewis Pugh swims past ship
Mr Pugh had to swim past shipping traffic (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency shortly after getting out of the water, he said: “This was one of the most polluted rivers in America. It was one of the most polluted rivers in the world – 50 years ago this would have been absolutely impossible.

“I’ve done five river swims in my life. In three of them I got really sick, in two of them I didn’t get sick. Those two rivers were the Hudson and a river down in Antarctica. That says everything.”

Mr Pugh started his swim at Lake Tear Of The Clouds, high in the Adirondack Mountains, from where the Hudson begins its winding route through New York State.

On the way he met scores of people living along the banks who have been working to clean the river over the past 50 years, with the president of Marist College jumping in with his students to join Mr Pugh as he swam past the school.

Lewis Pugh swims at night
He swam an average of 10 miles a day, making up miles at night when the currents were slow (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

The 53-year-old said he got “seriously sick” after swimming the length of the River Thames, adding: “I dream of the day when a vice chancellor of a British university can swim down his or her river, which goes through their campus, with their students because that’s what it should be like.

“All rivers should be swimmable, drinkable and fishable.”

He described many sections of the river as “very peaceful and beautiful”, seeing bald eagles, ospreys, vultures, beavers and a startled black bear, adding: “You don’t get that at the North Pole.”

Mr Pugh has also swum the Red Sea, raising awareness of the danger to coral reefs, and did his first long-distance swim when he was just 10, between Robben Island and Cape Town, South Africa.

He also became the first person to swim the length of the English Channel, from Land’s End to Dover, in a call for protection of UK waters.

Lewis Pugh
Mr Pugh made an unassisted swim, meaning he wore only trunks, a cap and goggles (Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

Last year he was given an honorary degree from the University of Stirling for his lifelong work in promoting environmental issues around the planet.

He said: “A lot of elderly people have come up to me, and they’ve said how much joy it brings to them to see their children and their grandchildren swimming in a river because they couldn’t when they were young.

“And yes, more needs to be done and we must continue to be vigilant and we cannot be complacent when it comes to protecting the environment.

“But I really do believe that this river gives hope to people around the world – in India, in China, in Britain, in South Africa, that one day, their river can also be saved.”