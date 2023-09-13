Multi-million-pound project hopes to save rare species at white cliffs of Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound project hopes to save rare species at white cliffs of Dover

By Press Association
The Natural England project will focus on special insects and plants at the white cliffs at Dover and the Isle of Wight (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A special project to save rare species at the “iconic” white cliffs of Dover has been announced as part of a multi-million-pound investment by Natural England.

Plans to recover special species in grasslands will also go ahead at the Isle of Wight as 63 projects have been confirmed by the public body to help save 150 species around the country.

A £14.5 million-sum will be shared among the schemes that are hoping to revive some of England’s most rare and threatened species from butterflies, bird and bees to the large marsh grasshopper, white-clawed crayfish and water voles.

Water vole
Water voles are among the species hoping to be helped under the scheme (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The announcement on September 14 comes as England’s wildlife is believed to face extreme pressures, with the number of the average species falling by 52 per cent, Natural England said.

The National Trust White Cliffs and White Chalk Species Recovery project will focus on recovering special insects and plants at the white cliffs at Dover and the Isle of Wight, which share similar needs for how the chalk and clifftop grasslands can be managed.

Some of the species to be saved include the Potter Flower Bee, Cliff Furrow Bee and plant Oxtongue Broomrape, which will be done through improving mowing, livestock grazing and other means.

Natural England’s area team leader, Benjamin Thompson, said: “We are excited for this investment into habitat management for these rare species at such an iconic site as the White Cliffs of Dover.

“Species-rich grassland is one of the rarest, yet one of the most important habitats for biodiversity in England.

“Through Agri-environment schemes with landowners, the network of species rich grassland in East Kent is growing, providing habitat for many rare and threatened species and we are excited to see this increased support through the Species Recovery Program.”

Rare crow breeding in England again
Other projects hope to re-introduce chough birds to the white cliffs of Dover (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Further projects at the white cliffs of Dover include re-introducing 20 to 35 Chough birds to the habitat.

Meanwhile work in Hastings, East Sussex, will hike the resilience of rare bee species by improving wildflower meadows and woodland-edge habitats.

The cash boost will be used by environmental charities, wildlife charities and local authorities to carry out the projects around the country.