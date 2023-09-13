Father among three questioned over Sara Sharif’s murder after flight back to UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father among three questioned over Sara Sharif’s murder after flight back to UK

By Press Association
Sara Sharif was found dead in Woking (Surrey Police/PA)
The father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who was found dead in her Surrey home, is among three people who remain in custody being held on suspicion of murder after arriving back in the UK.

Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Urfan Sharif is being questioned (Surrey Police/PA)

On Wednesday evening, the three landed at Gatwick Airport on an Emirates flight from Sialkot, in eastern Punjab province, via Dubai.

Photos obtained by The Sun appeared to show police boarding the plane and taking them away in handcuffs.

They were arrested and remained in custody for questioning over Sara’s death.

Surrey Police said: “Two men, aged 41 years and 28 years, and a woman, aged 29 years, were arrested on suspicion of murder after disembarking a flight from Dubai.

“They are currently in custody and will be interviewed in due course.

Police discovered Sara’s body in Woking on August 10 (Surrey Police/PA)

“Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest update and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara’s death at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extremely fast-moving, challenging and complex enquiry and we remain absolutely committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Sara’s death.

“We will not be commenting any further at this point and will provide further updates as and when we are able to.”

Sialkot police spokesperson Khan Mudassir said the three were handed over to the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to the South Asian country on August 9 with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.