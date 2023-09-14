What the papers say – September 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – September 14

By Press Association
People smugglers, pensions, and the highly anticipated meet-up of Russian President Vladimir Putin with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un feature on Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph, the Times and the Daily Mail have all run with a similar story: Opposition leader Keir Starmer has revealed his tough stance on those who traffic boat people, vowing to freeze assets and to restrict the movement of known human traffickers.

While many of Britain’s newspapers have focused on the migrant crisis stemming from EU shores, the Financial Times took a slightly different tack while keeping the microscope firmly on Europe.

Keeping its eyes set on news abroad, the Metro leads with a splash on the meet-up of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, as the two rogue nations join forces to bolster the “fight against imperialism”.

Back on British soil, the Daily Express continues to shine a light on one of the week’s biggest stories, calling on its readers to join them in the fight to protect the pension triple lock.

The Independent says Rishi Sunak is in talks to scrap the HS2 rail project as prices spiral amid delays.

The Guardian has also opted to keep their front UK-focused, with the paper running with the headline “Sunak blocked rebuild of hospitals riddled with crumbling concrete.”

The Daily Mirror reports on the uptick in shoplifting across the UK, calling it “out of control” as the cost of living crisis deepens.

No one should be kept in the dark, Thursday’s i says, with their front page looking at the forced installation of prepaid power meters in the UK’s poorest homes and how the move may put children under the age of five at risk.

While several papers ran with headlines on EU migrant arrivals, the Daily Star has opted for a front on a different kind of expat: Aliens on Earth.