Man admits causing death of woman, 28, by dangerous driving in police pursuit

By Press Association
Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, who died after the Nissan Juke she was driving was hit by a Land Rover that was being pursued by police (Norfolk Police/ PA)
A man has admitted causing the death of a woman by dangerous driving after he crashed a stolen Land Rover into her car while being pursued by police.

Marcin Jablonski, 43, drove into a crop field, leaving a trail through the plants, before driving back on to the A143 at Earsham, Norfolk, where the crash happened on August 13.

Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, died after the Nissan Juke she was driving was hit by the Land Rover Defender.

Jablonski, of Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving.

The bearded defendant, who had short-cropped brown hair and wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit, spoke only to enter his guilty pleas from the secure dock of the court.

He also admitted to causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured and while disqualified from driving, to aggravated vehicle taking and to causing £6,000 of damage to a maize crop.

A police helicopter had been monitoring the Land Rover, which had been reported stolen in Suffolk.

It was also being followed by an unmarked police car with marked cars some distance behind, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Judge Katharine Moore warned Jablonski: “Inevitably it will be a custodial sentence.”

He was remanded in custody until a provisional sentencing date of December 4.

In an earlier tribute released through police, Mrs Baldeh’s husband Bocar said his wife was his “best friend, and my soul mate”.

“We had so many plans for our future together that now, we will not be able to fulfil, and this is something I’m still struggling to come to terms with,” he said.

“Aisa will be missed by so many people.

“Our families, friends and I will forever keep her in our hearts and remember the beautiful and vibrant person we love and cherish.”

A second defendant, Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, from Newmarket, who has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, was not present in court on Thursday.