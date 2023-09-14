Germany retests emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens fail to sound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany retests emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens fail to sound

By Press Association
Screens displayed the test alarm message at a train station in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Screens displayed the test alarm message at a train station in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Warning messages sounded on mobile phones and alarms blared across Germany as part of a nationwide test of the emergency alert system on Thursday, but in Berlin the sirens stayed quiet.

The latest “warning day” was conducted after an embarrassing flop in 2020, when the country held its first such test in 30 years and many civil defence sirens around Germany did not go off.

It turned out that many sirens were removed after the end of the Cold War. In other places, the system just did not work.

The head of Germany’s Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, which was in charge of organising the test alerts, was fired.

The warning message on a phone
The warning message on a phone (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Initial reports seemed to indicate that many more sirens went off on Thursday than in 2020. In the German capital, however, the phone alerts went through but the public alarms again failed to wail.

Even though the sirens did not echo in Berlin, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said the first evaluations showed the 11am test was “a complete success”.

“Our warning systems passed the major stress test,” the minister said in a statement, adding that “our mix of warning systems reaches almost everyone in Germany”.

The failed test in 2020 was considered a national embarrassment in a country that used to be known for its efficiency. In the last three years, most warning systems were repaired or modernised.

As the sirens echoed in many places, mobile phones shrieked and lit up with push alerts saying “nationwide alert day for Germany” but stressing there is no danger.

A sign warning of the alarm test
Alarms sounded across Germany in the nationwide test (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Radio programmes, TV shows and websites carried information about the test, which was intended to prepare people so they would know what to do in case of actual emergencies such as severe flooding, fires or war.

Berlin authorities removed all of the city’s air raid sirens in the 1990s. After the 2020 “warning day”, the city was supposed to install 400 new sirens.

Only around 100 sirens have been put up so far, and even those could not sound the alarm on Thursday because they were not ready to be switched on, German public broadcaster RBB and others media outlets said.

Currently, there are about 38,000 sirens in the country, German news agency dpa reported, but there are plans to increase the number.