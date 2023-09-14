Mary Lou McDonald reveals she underwent a hysterectomy in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mary Lou McDonald reveals she underwent a hysterectomy in June

By Press Association
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has revealed she underwent a hysterectomy in June (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has revealed she underwent a hysterectomy in June (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has revealed that she underwent a hysterectomy over the summer.

Mrs McDonald said that her womb and ovaries were removed and added that she was speaking out about the procedure because there was a need for open conversations about women’s health.

The Sinn Fein president has returned to work after several months away from the political front line and will join party colleagues at a think-in event in Dublin on Friday.

In an interview with Virgin Media’s Ireland AM show, Mrs McDonald said she underwent the procedure on June 24.

She said: “So I lost my womb, my ovaries. So it was fairly significant surgery.

“Fortunately it was done by keyhole, which is great because it aids your recovery.

“And more fortunately, that was it for me.

“I had the surgery, the growths, the tumours were removed and I didn’t require any further treatments or therapies.

“So it was serious surgery, it knocks you off course, but I was extremely lucky.”

Mrs McDonald praised the care she received at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

She also said she believed it was important to be able to talk openly about such issues.

She added: “I don’t think you can have that procedure and not reflect on that, your sense of yourself as a woman, as a mother, also the fact of getting a bit older, although I am very young, I’m in the first flush of my youth.

“You are at an age, you are confronted by the fact that you are not superhuman and that you are at another stage in your life.”

“It is very important that we can talk about this issue, it is very important for women’s health that we can actually have these conversations and actually understand what women and girls are going through.

“Everything from menstruation, menopause, we need to be able to have these conversations and men need to be part, and boys need to be part of the conversation.”