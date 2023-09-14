Chatbots ‘able to outperform most humans at creative thinking task’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chatbots ‘able to outperform most humans at creative thinking task’

By Press Association
AI may outperform most humans at creative thinking task, scientists believe (John Walton/PA)
Bots such as ChatGPT may be able to outperform humans at certain creative thinking tasks, scientists believe.

Researchers have found that artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are capable of a skill known as divergent thinking – a spontaneous thought process or method used to generate creative ideas by exploring many possible solutions.

When assessed with a type of divergent thinking exercise known as alternate uses tasks, which asks a person to think of as many uses as possible for a simple object, chatbots, on average, performed better than humans.

However, the researchers also found that the best human ideas still matched or exceeded those that came from AI.

Simone Grassini, associate professor in the department of psychosocial science at the University of Bergen, and Cognitive and Behavioural Neuroscience Lab at the University of Stavanger, in Norway, told the PA news agency: “Indeed, this is a remarkable type of ability that AI chatbots display.

“The findings show that AI is better than most humans in creative thinking.

“But we should also remember that we used the divergent thinking task to measure creative thinking, that is, measuring a particular type of creative thinking and not creativity in general.

“Our results show that, at least for now, the best humans still outperform the AI.”

For the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, Prof Grassini and her colleague Mika Koivisto, of the department of psychology at the University of Turku, in Turku, Finland, assigned alternate uses tasks for four objects – a rope, a box, a pencil and a candle – to 256 human volunteers and three AI chatbots – ChatGPT3, ChatGPT4, and Copy.Ai.

The responses were rated on semantic distance – looking at how closely related the response was to the object’s original use – and creativity.

The team said that on average, chatbot-generated responses scored significantly higher than the human responses for both semantic distance and creativity.

The best human response outperformed each chatbot’s best response in seven out of eight scoring categories – however responses from people had a higher proportion of poor-quality ideas, the researchers added.

Prof Grassini said: “Playing around with ChatGPT, I noticed that some of the answers given by the chatbot displayed a good level of creativity.

“I knew that the chatbot would have performed well, but I think it performed even better than what I expected.”

The researchers said that while their work highlights the potential of AI as a tool to enhance creativity, it also underscores the unique and complex nature of human creativity that may be difficult to fully replicate or surpass with AI technology.

Prof Grassini said: “It is still to be established whether these capabilities of AI will translate directly on AI systems, replacing human jobs that require creative thinking.

“I prefer to think that AI will be helping humans to improve their capacity.”