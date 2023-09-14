Family tribute to 13-year-old boy killed while cycling to school

The family of a 13-year-old boy killed while cycling to school have paid tribute to him, saying he is “now the brightest star in the sky”.

Hussein Quig-Diop was riding his bike to school at about 8.30am on Wednesday when he was involved in a collision with a lorry on Shobnall Road, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire.

Hussein was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, published by Staffordshire Police on Thursday, his family said: “Hussein Quig-Diop, precious son of Roy and Kimberley, best big brother of Yussuf and Raymon and a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, sadly lost his life tragically on September 13 2023.

“We are all absolutely devastated and he’ll be missed more than we can put into words.

“He’s now the brightest star in the sky alongside his big brother Reagan.

“We want to thank the community for all the love and support during this time and ask that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve.”

Staffordshire Police extended their condolences to the family, who they said are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The force said: “We understand the distress this incident has caused amongst those who saw what happened and within the local community.

“Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the boy’s friends and family at this deeply traumatic time.”

The driver of the lorry, a white Renault, stayed at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact them quoting incident 140 of September 13.