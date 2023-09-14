William and Kate get back to nature whittling wood with forest school pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William and Kate get back to nature whittling wood with forest school pupils

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales was shown how to whittle a stick by 10-year-old Jake (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Prince of Wales was shown how to whittle a stick by 10-year-old Jake (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales went back to nature cutting branches and whittling wood in a forest school for primary school children.

William and Kate chatted to youngsters from Madley Primary School, near Hereford, which views open-air learning as an essential part of the day-to-day curriculum and a way of boosting the physical and mental well-being of pupils.

Kate held down a small log so William, who wore gloves and protective glasses, could saw it in half for a group of youngsters making a den during their woodland class.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate worked together to saw a log in half for the children to use (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

But she turned down the offer of a pair of workman’s gloves, saying her fingers were “stuck” together, in reference to two of her digits on her right hand being strapped together after she injured them in a trampoline accident.

The couple also sat around a campfire as the children roasted what William dubbed the “healthy version of marshmallows” – pieces of apple dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
The prince and princess inspected a den made by pupils during their woodland class (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The prince told the youngsters “whenever you cook something on a fire, I think it always tastes so much better”.

He later sat down with 10-year-old Jake who showed him how to whittle a stick and the royal quipped “hard to whittle when your fingers are quite cold”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
The royal couple joined the schoolchildren around a campfire at the Brampton Hill Wood site (David Rose/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Each child attends the forest school at least once a week where they learn national curriculum subjects in the woodland environment, and environmental awareness, conservation and woodland management.

William’s Duchy of Cornwall and the primary school have been partners in the forest school initiative for 12 years, with the duchy providing the site for the outdoor learning at Brampton Hill Wood near Hereford.

The duchy is a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at around £1 billion, which provides an income for the heir to the throne, and over the years it has increased the woodland available to the school as it activities have expanded.