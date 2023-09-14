Harry and Meghan join crowds at the Invictus Games in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry and Meghan join crowds at the Invictus Games in Germany

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hug as they finish watching the sitting volleyball competition (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they joined the crowds to cheer on athletes taking part in the Invictus Games.

A beaming Harry and Meghan hugged and posed for pictures as they made their way to watch a sitting volleyball match at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Thursday.

They posed for selfies with enthusiastic Nigerian supporters while Harry was also seen high-fiving some fans and Meghan waved a flag.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duke of Sussex joins in with fans at the Invictus Games (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Based on the American Warrior Games, the Invictus Games is a sporting tournament for injured servicemen and women from around the world.

The event, which is organised by the Invictus Games Foundation and has Harry as a patron, was set up with the aim to “inspire international communities through the power of the unconquered human spirit”.

It is a passion project of Harry’s, who sees the Games as an important way to support the wellbeing of those who have served their country, “through a combination of ongoing care, training and employment opportunities”, the charity’s website states.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at a phone at the sitting volleyball competition (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is also where the couple appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, pictured hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis match.

On Thursday, Harry sported a grey shirt and dark trousers, while Meghan looked equally casual in white jeans and a knitted vest top as they were greeted by the crowds at the week-long event.

This is the sixth Invictus Games and it is set to involve around 500 athletes, across 10 disciplines, who come from 21 nations.

Meghan travelled from the Sussexes’ home in California to the German city, where Harry launched the tournament on Saturday night.

Harry’s arrival at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he attended the WellChild Awards and visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.