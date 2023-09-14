New inquest date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river By Press Association September 14 2023, 5.46pm Share New inquest date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4727698/new-inquest-date-set-for-inquest-of-schoolboy-who-drowned-in-river/ Copy Link Christopher Kapessa (Family Handout/PA) A new date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends. Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 1 2019. The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a boy, 14 at the time of Christopher’s death, accused of being responsible. In July 2020, the agency said prosecution was not in the public interest. Last year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph. On Thursday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court. Assistant coroner David Regan told the hearing that a date for the full inquest, listed for 10 days, has been set for January 8 2024. Mr Regan said another pre-inquest review will take place on November 9 this year.