New inquest date set for inquest of schoolboy who drowned in river

A new date has been set for the inquest of a schoolboy who drowned in a river while playing with friends.

Christopher Kapessa, 13, was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on July 1 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute a boy, 14 at the time of Christopher’s death, accused of being responsible.

In July 2020, the agency said prosecution was not in the public interest.

Last year, the High Court ruled against a challenge to that decision made by Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph.

On Thursday, a pre-inquest review into Christopher’s death took place at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court.

Assistant coroner David Regan told the hearing that a date for the full inquest, listed for 10 days, has been set for January 8 2024.

Mr Regan said another pre-inquest review will take place on November 9 this year.