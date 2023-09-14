Zelensky expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress debates aid for Ukraine By Press Association September 14 2023, 11.10pm Share Zelensky expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress debates aid for Ukraine Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4728097/zelensky-expected-to-visit-capitol-hill-as-congress-debates-aid-for-ukraine/ Copy Link Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly. Mr Zelensky’s trip to Washington DC comes as Congress is debating providing as much as 21 billion dollars (£17 billion) in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.