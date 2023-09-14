Butterfly numbers increase this year but decrease long term, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Butterfly numbers increase this year but decrease long term, figures show

By Press Association
The red admiral was the most-seen butterfly this year, with its number increasing due to climate change (Mark Searle/Butterfly Conservation/PA)
It has been a bumper year for butterflies in 2023 with more counted than in the last four years, although figures show a significant decrease in the long term, according to conservationists.

Participants in the Big Butterfly Count recorded more than 1.5 million butterflies and day-flying moths between July 14 and August 6.

It is thought they benefited from the wetter weather, with 12 butterflies recorded on average per count, compared to nine in last year’s long periods of drought and heat.

The most-seen species – for the first time – was the red admiral with 248,077 recorded, as climate change means it is growing in prevalence in the UK.

Holly blue
Holly blue numbers have increased from last year and over the long term (Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation/PA)

Gatekeeper was next with 222,896 sightings – an increase of 12% on last year, but long-term figures show a decrease of 28% since 2010.

White butterflies came third and fourth, with large whites recorded 216,666 times and small whites seen 190,506 times – an increase of 11% and 15% on last year respectively.

Holly blue numbers also saw a 66% increase on 2022, with a long term trend showing an increase of 41%.

Dr Zoe Randle, senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation said: “The mixed weather this year has helped as there has been an abundance of green food plants available for caterpillars and plenty of nectar-rich flowers for adult butterflies.

Green-veined white
Green-veined white has seen the biggest drop in numbers since the Big Butterfly Count started 13 years ago (David Dennis/Butterfly Conservation/PA)

“However, while the number of butterflies recorded this summer has been the highest since 2019, the longer-term trends show worrying declines for some of the UK’s most common butterfly species.”

Species that have declined since last year and over the long term include ringlet, common blue and speckled wood.

Green-veined white has seen the most severe drop in numbers since 2010 with a decrease of 61%, while there was little change on last year.

Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “One of the biggest threats butterflies in the UK face is habitat loss.

Ringlet
Ringlet has also seen a decline, with conservationists encouraging people to grow more nectar-rich plants to help them (Bob Eade/Butterfly Conservation/PA)

“While the weather certainly has an impact on numbers from year to year, butterflies, moths and many other species can generally cope with variable weather. What they can’t cope with is habitat destruction.

“Butterflies need a place to live. If they can feed, breed and shelter, they can thrive.

“By creating a wild space in your outdoor area you can help to reverse the massive losses of wildlife-friendly habitat and start to turn around the fortunes of our declining butterflies.”

A wild space can be created anywhere, the conservationists said. It could mean leaving a patch of long grass in the garden or planting a small selection of nectar-rich plants on a balcony.