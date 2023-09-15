What the papers say – September 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – September 15

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

Many of the papers decided to strike out on their own with different news stories on Friday, a stark contrast to the rest of the week of consistent leads and ongoing developing stories.

However, one story has dominated multiple front pages this Friday with The Metro, The Times and the i all reporting there is a whopping 7.7 million Brits on waiting lists for NHS procedures as strikes loom.

The Daily Mirror kept the lead local to cap off the working week, casting a light on the “final betrayal” from the Conservative Party to the British people: The shuttering of the HS2 line to Manchester.

A number of other British fronts focused abroad, with the Daily Express and The Guardian running front pages on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to turn back the boats coming across the English Channel, slamming the European Union in the process.

The Daily Star’s front has shone a light on the Russian military, with the paper running a front on a massive basic bungle by Soviet troops.

The school year continues to be an utter headache for UK parents. The Daily Telegraph reveals thousands of pupils are home-schooling yet again thanks to an uptick in measles cases.

The German investigation into Madeline McCann’s disappearance could be about to fizzle out, with The Sun reporting a key witness is now refusing to co-operate as police continue to search for the missing girl.

Friday’s front for the Financial Times tells the tale of tech company Arm, after the company closed its first day on the stock market on a massive high, bringing the chip manufacturer’s value to an impressive 65 billion dollars.