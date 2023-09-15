Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns as Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns as Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings

By Press Association
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings (Matt Slocum/AP)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings (Matt Slocum/AP)

Jalen Hurts and D’Andre Swift starred for the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their second win in two games, beating the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Friday.

Hurts, the Eagles quarterback and 2022 MVP runner-up, threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

His running-back Swift carried for 175 yards and crossed for a touchdown himself.

The Eagles jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter after a mistake-prone game from the Vikings.

However, Minnesota fought their way back into the game with two touchdowns in the last two quarters to make it 27-21.

A late touchdown from Swift with four minutes left made the comeback insurmountable despite a late score from Vikings tight-end TJ Hockenson.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards with four touchdowns while wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 11 receptions totalling 159 yards.

The performance from the duo was not enough to give their team their first win of the season, with the Vikings to host the Los Angeles Chargers next week while Philadelphia will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.