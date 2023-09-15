Kim Jong Un stops to see fighter jet factory in Russia with Vladimir Putin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kim Jong Un stops to see fighter jet factory in Russia with Vladimir Putin

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stopped in a far eastern Russian city on Friday to see a factory that builds the country’s most advanced fighter jets.

It came on Mr Kim’s extended trip that hints at his interest in sophisticated weaponry, as the US and others warned Moscow and Pyongyang against making banned weapons transfer deals.

Mr Kim’s visits to Russian weapons and technology sites and meetings with president Vladimir Putin have raised speculation he will supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.

It comes as the two nations deepen their ties while both are increasingly isolated and sanctioned in separate confrontations with the West.

Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti published video showing Mr Kim’s armoured train pulling into a station in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Mr Kim’s convoy sweeping out of the station shortly afterward.

North Korea Russia
Vladimir Putin, fourth left, and Kim Jong Un, fourth right, toast after their talk at the Vostochny Cosmodrome  (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

TASS news agency said Mr Kim and local Russian officials were headed for a plant that produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.

Mr Kim is to travel next to Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific fleet, a university and other facilities, Mr Putin told Russian media after his summit with Mr Kim.

Experts say in return for helping Mr Putin replenish war supplies, Mr Kim would seek Russian help to modernise his air force and navy, which are inferior to those of rival South Korea while Mr Kim has devoted much of his own resources to his nuclear weapons programme.

The summit between Mr Kim and Mr Putin this week took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important domestic launch centre.

North Korea has struggled to put into space an operational spy satellite to monitor US and South Korean military movements.

Asked whether Russia will help North Korea obtain satellites, Russian state media said Mr Putin responded: “That’s why we have come here. (Mr Kim) shows keen interest in rocket technology. They’re trying to develop space, too.”

North Korea Russia
Mr Putin, centre left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, during their visit to the Vostochny Cosmodrome (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Mr Putin, for his part, would want to receive ammunition, artillery shells and even ballistic missiles from North Korea to replenish his exhausted arms inventory in the second year of Russia’s war in Ukraine, foreign experts say.

Since last year, the US accused North Korea of providing ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia, likely much of them copies of Soviet-era munitions.

South Korean officials said North Korean weapons provided to Russia have already been used in Ukraine.

On Thursday evening, the national security advisers of the US, South Korea and Japan talked by phone and expressed “serious concerns” about prospective weapons deals between Russia and North Korea.

They warned Russia and North Korea would “pay a clear price” if they go ahead with such deals, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The White House said the three national security advisers noted that any arms export from North Korea to Russia would directly violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions that Russia, a permanent member of the UN council, itself voted to adopt.