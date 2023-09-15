Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after nine days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key trade crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens after nine days

By Press Association
Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, park in a terminal along side on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal (AP)
A key north-western border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened on Friday after a nine-day closure due to clashes between border forces, officials said.

Pakistan shut the Torkham border with its neighbour on September 6 after guards from both countries exchanged fire.

It accused Taliban authorities of building “unlawful structures” in the vicinity.

Pakistani government official Nasir Khan said the crossing reopened Friday morning.

Afghanistan’s commissioner in Torkham, Ismatullah Yaqoob, said stranded trucks and pedestrians have started passing through the border.

A representative from the Pakistan and Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce welcomed the move.

“The reopening has ended the nine-day-long trouble faced by traders on both sides of the border,” said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

Traders have faced heavy losses in perishable items, he said.

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani met the Taliban administration’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul a day earlier. They discussed the recent surge in terror incidents and the closure of Torkham.

Pakistan accuses its neighbour of harbouring militants and allowing them to use its soil to launch attacks. Afghanistan has rejected this allegation.