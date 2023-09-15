Rescuers look for 10,100 missing people after flood death toll rises to 11,300

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescuers look for 10,100 missing people after flood death toll rises to 11,300

By Press Association
The disaster in Derna has killed thousands of people (AP)
The disaster in Derna has killed thousands of people (AP)

Libyan authorities have blocked civilians from entering the flood-stricken eastern city of Derna to allow search teams to look through mud and wrecked buildings for 10,100 missing people, as the known death toll rose to 11,300.

The disaster after two dams collapsed in heavy rains and sent a massive flood gushing into the Mediterranean city early on Monday underlined both the storm’s intensity and Libya’s vulnerability.

Since 2014, the oil-rich state has been split between rival governments in the east and west backed by various militia forces and international patrons.

Libya Flooding
Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna (AP)

Derna is being evacuated and only search and rescue teams would be allowed to enter, according to eastern Libya’s emergency services director-general Salam al-Fergany.

The disaster has brought rare unity, as government agencies across Libya’s divide rushed to help the affected areas, with the first aid convoys arriving in Derna on Tuesday evening.

Relief efforts have been slowed by the destruction after several bridges that connect the city were destroyed.

The Libyan Red Crescent said that as of Thursday that 11,300 people in Derna had died and another 10,100 were reported missing. Mediterranean storm Daniel also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.

Eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel, has said the burials so far were in mass graves outside Derna and nearby towns and cities.

Mr Abduljaleel said rescue teams were searching wrecked buildings in the city centre and divers were combing the sea off Derna.

Soon after the storm hit the city on Sunday night, residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed.

Floodwaters gushed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea.

Libya Flooding
No-one is being allowed to enter Derna as rescuers search for an estimated 10,000 missing people (AP)

Lori Hieber Girardet, the head of the risk knowledge branch the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, told The Associated Press on Thursday that because of years of chaos and conflict Libyan “government institutions are not functioning as they should”.

As a result, she said, “the amount of attention that should be paid to disaster management, to disaster risk management, isn’t adequate”.

The city of Derna is governed by Libya’s eastern administration, which is backed by the powerful military commander Khalifa Hiftar.