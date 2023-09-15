Man dies after attack by two dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies after attack by two dogs

By Press Association
The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, but did not survive (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A man has died after a dog attack in Staffordshire, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Emergency services were called to Main Street in Stonnall just after 3pm on Thursday to reports that a man had been bitten by two dogs and left seriously injured.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ambulance service said the man did not survive the attack.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased.”

A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control, Staffordshire Police said.

They said a number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the animals outside, and the other within the owner’s flat.

Police are carrying out an investigation to determine the breeds of the dogs involved.

Stonnall residents said they believe two American bully XL dogs are to blame.

The same animals caused “carnage” in a shop about six months ago, it was claimed.

One local, who declined to be named, said: “When I came home yesterday I saw the ambulance. Someone said, ‘Don’t go down there as a dog is still on the loose’.”

The 35-year-old added: “They even shut the school down so kids had to stay longer.”

And she said of the man’s death: “It’s awful, isn’t it? So sad.

Locals said they believe the dogs involved are American bully XLs (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“They captured one of the dogs but the other one, they couldn’t contain it.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another person said they saw the animals chase a woman and her dog into a general store in the village in March.

They said: “She was walking her dog on the playing fields.

“(The two dogs) got out that day and chased her down the road, obviously scared out of her wits.

“It was carnage. The two dogs were after her dog. I think they had taken a few nips at him.

“The woman was hysterical but she was unhurt.”

Police were called out to the incident, which saw customers jumping over the shop’s counter for protection, it is understood.