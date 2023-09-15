Village celebrates wedding of blinded Ukrainian soldier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Village celebrates wedding of blinded Ukrainian soldier

By Press Association
Vladislava Ryabets, left, helps groom Ivan Soroka, right, to walk during their wedding day in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)
After being blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka could not see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, with a bouquet of white flowers in her hand.

But when Vladislava Ryabets, 25, stepped toward him, Mr Soroka wept with joy at the new chapter of life starting months after enemy artillery stole his sight.

“The first thing I said after I was wounded was: who will want me now?” said Mr Soroka, 27, sitting inside his family home in a village in the outskirts of Kyiv.

“I succeeded in rebuilding myself,” he said. “I am seeing with my feelings, with my emotions.”

Blinded soldier's wedding day
Vladislava Ryabets and Ivan Soroka celebrate their wedding day in Kyiv (AP)

Dozens of guests sat around a garden table in Bortnychi village under a tent decorated with balloons and garlands for a day of festivity steeped in Ukrainian rural tradition.

Folk songs and laughter filled the air as neighbours and friends toasted the young newlyweds.

The Associated Press first met Mr Soroka at a rehabilitation camp for ex-soldiers who lost their vision in combat. The courtship was not unusual in wartime Ukraine. Throughout the capital, young men with prostheses hold hands with their partners and family members.

Many couples have fleeting encounters between rare visits home from the front line.

Spouses sometimes travel to cities near combat areas to see their loved ones for a few hours between time fighting. The onset of Russia’s invasion also saw a surge in marriages, as many came to realise the future would be uncertain, and possibly cut short.

Blinded soldier
Ivan Soroka was hit by shrapnel last year (Vladislava Ryabets via AP)

“I feel such pity for my grandson, he’s not seeing what’s around, the beauty,” said Mr Soroka’s 86-year old grandmother Nataliia.

“Thank God he has this golden woman in his life,” she said.

Mr Soroka and Ms Ryabets met online on April 6 2022, less than two months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Soroka was recovering from pneumonia at a military hospital. He logged into a dating app and saw Ms Ryabets’ profile photo.

He was ambitious and driven. She was patient and graceful, working with autistic children in a clinic.

Only six weeks after they met, they were having a coffee together during one of Mr Soroka’s short leaves from the front when Mr Soroka proposed. But his unit was moved to Bakhmut in the Donetsk region for the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

On August 2, near the village of Horlivka, his unit received an order to withdraw to reserve positions because their section of the front line had been destroyed.

Russia Ukraine War Soldier’s Wedding
Mr Soroka survived after Russian mortar fire struck his retreating unit near Bakhmut during the war’s longest and bloodiest battle (AP)

They began their retreat at night. By the light of dawn they were shelled by Russian troops. Mr Soroka’s eyes were struck with shrapnel. His leg was also wounded, but did not need to be amputated.

The wounded soldier’s phone was punctured and shattered by the blast wave – meaning Ms Ryabets could not reach Mr Soroka.

In hospital, a nurse helped him retrieve his SIM and he was able to open messages and get back in touch with his fiancee.

At the hospital in Vinnytsia, Mr Soroka was barely recognisable. Ms Ryabets visited him every weekend until he was discharged nearly a year ago. They had hoped his eyes would heal and his sight would return.

It never did, but Ms Ryabets never wavered.

“Nothing changed for me,” she said.

Mr Soroka is determined to move forward, he said. He hopes to find work, and most of all, he hopes for a first child.