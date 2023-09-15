Critically ill baby’s parents begin life support treatment fight

The parents of a critically ill six-month-old baby have begun a High Court life support treatment fight.

A High Court judge on Friday began overseeing a preliminary private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London after hospital bosses asked him to decide what moves were in the best interests of six-month-old Indi Gregory.

Mr Justice Peel, who heard that Indi was being treated in paediatric intensive care at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, said he was considering preliminary issues and would make final decisions after a further hearing.

Indi’s parents want treatment to continue. The girl has mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy from the body’s cells.

Her father, Dean Gregory, 37, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was at the hearing.

Indi Gregory is being treated at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (Victoria Jones/PA)

The judge was told that Indi’s mother, Claire Staniforth, was with the little girl at hospital.

Bosses at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who have responsibility for Indi’s care, have asked the judge to make decisions and begun litigation.

Barrister Emma Sutton KC, who led the trust’s legal team, told the judge that Indi was “critically” ill.

“Since her birth, Indi has required intensive medical treatment to meet her complex needs and is currently a patient on the paediatric intensive care unit within Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham,” said Ms Sutton.

“The case relates to the most difficult of issues, namely whether life-sustaining treatment for Indi should continue.

“The court is asked to make that decision because Indi’s parents and those treating her cannot agree.”