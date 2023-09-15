‘Questions to be asked’ after 10-year-old boy’s Blackpool hotel electrocution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Questions to be asked’ after 10-year-old boy’s Blackpool hotel electrocution

By Press Association
A senior coroner said there are “questions to be asked” after a 10-year-old boy was electrocuted in the lobby of a Blackpool hotel while on holiday with his family.

Jack Piper-Sheach, of Clarendon Road, Grimsby, suffered a heart attack after being shocked and his brain was starved of oxygen, according to preliminary details heard at the opening of an inquest.

The youngster was found unresponsive at Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at about 10.39pm on Sunday September 3.

He died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool four days later with his loved ones by his side.

Alan Wilson, senior coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, said: “There’s clearly questions to be asked about how this incident happened.”

Mr Wilson said Jack’s family decided not to attend Friday afternoon’s hearing because it would be brief – but would be informed of any developments and the details heard.

He said: “Jack was on holiday with his family in Blackpool, staying at the Tiffany’s Hotel on the North Promenade.

“It was reported that during the evening of September 3, Jack had been in the lobby area and at some point he’s become unresponsive and was believed to have been electrocuted.”

Paramedics gave first aid and Jack was taken to hospital in Blackpool before being transferred to the specialist children’s hospital in Liverpool, where his death was recorded on September 7, Mr Wilson said.

An initial assessment of the cause of Jack’s death was made by a paediatric consultant at Alder Hey, the coroner added.

He said: “Essentially, she reports that this young boy suffered an electrocution injury that caused cardiac arrest and then a lack of oxygen to the brain.”

Mr Wilson said an interim report has been completed by Lancashire Police, with a full report expected by mid-November.

Police have taken witness statements from the hotel’s general manager and director, he added.

The coroner also said he will request a witness statement from relevant senior members of staff at Blackpool Council regarding any “interactions” between the authority and directors of the hotel relating to any health and safety issues.

Tiffany’s Hotel, a short distance north of the Tower on the seafront, has been closed since the electrocution.

After Jack’s death, a hotel spokesman said it would co-operate with any investigation and passed on condolences to the boy’s family.

A further pre-inquest hearing is scheduled for December 15 and the full inquest is set for February 6 or 7 2024.