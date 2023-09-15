Man killed in attack by two XL bullies named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man killed in attack by two XL bullies named by police

By Press Association
Ian Price died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after the attack (Staffordshire Police/PA)
The man killed in an attack by two XL bullies in Staffordshire has been named by police as Ian Price.

The 52-year-old died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter, Staffordshire Police said on Friday.

The force said: “Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.

“Both dogs, thought to be XL bullies, are dead and tests are being carried out to determine their breed.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian.

“We also understand the shock and upset felt within the village of Stonnall.

“We’ve got local officers in the area – please speak to them if you need to.”

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet, the force said.

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, following the attack (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Anyone with information that could help police with their inquiries is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 405 of September 14.

The attack has prompted a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ban the breed of dog involved by the end of the year.

Mr Price’s death is one of a spate of incidents involving dangerous dogs in recent days.

Residents in Stonnall described the attack to the PA news agency as “awful”.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy, which is near the scene of the attack, said pupils and staff are being supported in the wake of the incident.

In a statement, the school said: “Staff at St Peter’s CE Primary Academy were notified (at) around 3.25pm of an incident on Main Street.

“The academy immediately sent a text through to all parents to notify them of the incident, with leaders and teachers advising pupils and parents to return to the academy site.

“The academy gates remained closed until further notification was received by the police; it was safe to reopen the site.

“The actions and behaviours of pupils, staff, and parents during this incident were greatly recognised by the academy.

“St Chad’s Academies Trust who operates St Peter’s CE Primary Academy continues to support the pupils and staff along with colleagues from Lichfield Diocese, Schools Advisory Service, and local clergy in providing as much support as it can to the school community at present.

“The academy has remained open.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the family, friends, pupils, parents, and staff at the academy who are hurting from this news.”