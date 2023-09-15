Two men deny murdering cricketer on Isle of Wight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men deny murdering cricketer on Isle of Wight

By Press Association
Thomas Barton died on his way to hospital (Hampshire Police/PA)
Thomas Barton died on his way to hospital (Hampshire Police/PA)

Two men have denied murdering a cricketer stabbed to death on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called in the early hours of May 28 to an address in Park Road, Ryde, where 30-year-old Thomas Barton was being treated by paramedics.

Mr Barton died on his way to hospital, police said.

Cameron Baker, 27, of Leed Street, Sandown, and Rio Scott, 28, of Park Road, Ryde, both entered not guilty pleas to Mr Barton’s murder at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Mr Barton had four stab wounds, including one to his heart and another to his leg, and scalding to his shoulder, the court was told.

Judge Angela Morris adjourned the case until the trial, which is set to start on November 13.

She told the defendants: “You will remain in custody in the meantime.”

In a tribute to Mr Barton, who played cricket for clubs in Ryde, Ventnor and Lymington, his family said in a statement released through police: “We are completely shattered at the loss of Tommy.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend to many.

“He has been stolen from us and we are completely heartbroken.

“He will miss out on so much of life, particularly seeing his beloved daughter grow up.

“The world is quieter without him in it and we will never fully recover.

“We are grateful for the support and love that we have received and hope you will all remember him as he was – a caring and generous man that lived his life to the maximum.”