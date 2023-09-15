Critically ill baby cannot be helped by ‘best of modern medicine’, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Critically ill baby cannot be helped by ‘best of modern medicine’, judge told

By Press Association
Indi Gregory is critically ill, a court heard (Family Handout/GoFundMe/PA)
A critically ill baby girl at the centre of a life-support treatment fight cannot be helped by “the best of modern medicine”, a specialist has told a High Court judge.

The doctor told Mr Justice Peel that “every intervention” was adding to six-month-old Indi Gregory’s burden.

He said staff treating Indi, who has a mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy from the body’s cells, at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham were “truly saddened”.

The specialist, who cannot be named, outlined his views in a written witness statement as Mr Justice Peel began examining Indi’s case at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.

Indi’s parents want treatment to continue and the judge is expected to decide what moves are in her best interests in the next few weeks.

He is due to reconsider the case at a hearing on September 27.

“We are truly saddened that we are in this situation: it is our life’s work to make children better,” the specialist told the judge.

“However, there are situations where the best of modern medicine is unable to help, and this is such a situation.”

He added: “Every intervention is adding to the burden for Indi, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for the staff to justify these
interventions.”

Indi Gregory court case
Dean Gregory, 37, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, was at the hearing (Victoria Jones/PA)

Indi’s father Dean Gregory, 37, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was at Friday’s hearing.

The judge was told that Indi’s mother, Claire Staniforth, 35, was with the little girl at hospital.

Mr Justice Peel told Mr Gregory that Indi was his “number one priority”.

Mr Gregory was not represented by lawyers at the hearing.

The judge said Indi’s parents should be given time to find legal representation.

Bosses at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who have responsibility for Indi’s care, have asked the judge to make decisions.

They want the judge to rule that specialists can lawfully limit treatment.

Barrister Emma Sutton KC, who led the trust’s legal team, told the judge that Indi was “critically” ill.

“Since her birth, Indi has required intensive medical treatment to meet her complex needs,” said Ms Sutton.

“The case relates to the most difficult of issues, namely whether life-sustaining treatment for Indi should continue.

“The court is asked to make that decision because Indi’s parents and those treating her cannot agree.”

Ms Sutton said Indi had a “devastating neurometabolic disorder” which was “exceptionally rare”.

“Indi’s case is extremely complex and … her care must be seen in the context of her known prognosis, which has metabolic, neurological and cardiological aspects, as well as her overall stability,” she added.

“Sadly, patients who present at birth with this disorder have a life expectancy of a matter of months.”

The trust wants the judge to rule that if Indi “again deteriorates to a point where medical care and treatment is required to sustain her life”, it is not in her best interests to receive “critical care or painful interventions”.

Ms Sutton added: “In this case, the trust submit that a ceiling of care is appropriate and that further forms of aggressive and invasive treatment are not in Indi’s best interests, whilst recognising that this would likely result in the shortening of her life.

“Although tragic, the trust say that the medical evidence is clear and is supported by second opinion evidence.

“Whilst further invasive treatment may, for a short time, prolong Indi’s life, it will not improve its quality and will cause her further pain and unnecessary suffering.

“The proposed care plan provides a level of treatment limited to ensuring that Indi’s death is as comfortable, pain-free and peaceful as possible.”

The judge considered evidence in private but said journalists could attend the hearing and ruled that Indi, her parents, and the hospital could be named in reports.

He ruled that medics treating Indi – and a guardian appointed to represent her interests – could not be named.