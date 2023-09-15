Father shares footage of son being mauled to raise awareness of dangerous dogs

The father of a 10-year-old boy mauled by a dog as he played football outside his home has released footage of the attack to raise awareness of the danger of out-of-control dogs.

Mohammad Sami Raza could be seen on CCTV footage playing on the front drive of his family home in Bentley Drive, Walsall, when he was attacked by the dog – a Staffordshire bull terrier – at around 7.35pm on Wednesday.

Family members came from inside the house to try to help the boy, who was attacked for around two minutes before the dog ran off.

Mohammad’s father, Gohar Siddique, has also released pictures of his son in hospital to spread awareness.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to outlaw American XL bully dogs by the end of the year after a spate of attacks in recent days.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Siddique said: “It’s been terrible, it should have been avoided if the owner of the dog took responsibility.

“The police said they would take the dog and the owner would be arrested.

“The owner should take responsibility for these dogs, and these incidents should not be happening.

“[The ban on American XL bullies] should be extended to other breeds too. I support a ban on any dog that attacks a human being, that should not be happening.

“It’s the owner’s fault, it’s the owner’s responsibility to keep [people] safe from these dogs.”

Mohammad was attacked while playing football outside his home (Gohar Siddique/PA)

A woman in her 60s was arrested following the attack, West Midlands Police confirmed, and was given a caution, while the animal is set to be destroyed.

The incident came just days after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured by an American XL bully in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday, with two other men also injured.

Then on Thursday a man was fatally attacked by two dogs, believed to be XL bullies, in Stonnall, Staffordshire.

The attack – over which a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter – prompted the Mr Sunak to pledge to ban the breed once it is defined.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Gary Stevens pleaded guilty on Friday to being in charge of a dog which killed his own brother in Derby in April. He will be sentenced in November.

Mr Siddique, 36, said he did not know the breed of dog that attacked his son, who attended hospital due to his injuries, although this was later confirmed by police.

Mohammad Sami Raza in hospital (Gohar Siddique/PA)

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Bentley Drive in Walsall on Wednesday September 13 to reports of a disorder and that a child had been bitten by a dog.

“The 10-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for bite marks on his arm.

“The dog was seized from the location.

“We believe the dog managed to get out of its address without the owner knowing.

“On Thursday September 14 we arrested a woman in her sixties on suspicion of possession of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

“She has since been released with a caution and has given up the dog to be humanely destroyed.”