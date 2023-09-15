Hotel owner alerted by ‘terrible noise’ that he had run over bride’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel owner alerted by ‘terrible noise’ that he had run over bride’s mother

By Press Association
Nicholas Bannister, of Bell Busk, near Skipton, is standing trial at Bradford Crown Court where he denies causing death by driving without due care and attention (PA)
A hotel owner who ran over the mother of a bride-to-be on the eve of the wedding told police the first he knew of the tragedy was a “terrible noise” from under his car, a jury has been told.

Judith Wadsworth, 66, died after she was hit by a Range Rover in the grounds of the Coniston Hotel and Spa, in North Yorkshire, which was being driven by its owner and managing director Nicholas Bannister, Bradford Crown Court has heard.

On Friday, the jury was read a transcript of Bannister’s police interview which took place a few hours after the incident on February 7 2020.

At the beginning of the interview, the defendant agreed that he had told police: “I turned the corner, looked one way, looked the other and didn’t see the lady, sadly.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Judith Wadsworth, 66, died as she was preparing for her daughter’s wedding at the Coniston Hotel and Spa near Skipton, North Yorkshire (Family handout/PA)

“I just didn’t see her.”

In the interview, Bannister described how he got into his car outside the hotel with the intention of driving the 300-400m to the spa complex to go for a run.

He described how the incident happened after he turned from the short road from the main entrance on to an access road through the estate.

Bannister said in the interview: “I turned right and the first I was aware was a terrible noise I heard from under my car.

“I assumed something had gone wrong with my car.”

He described how he stopped and was joined by one of his employees who had seen what happened.

Bannister said: “I saw the deceased lady in the road. A lot of blood at the scene. We did what we could. I called for support from the team.”

He said: “They came, and we did what we could but, sadly, it was in vain.”

Later in the interview, the defendant said: “I’ve had four or five hours to reflect on the whole thing. It’s desperately sad. If you could have your time again, you would ….”

Nicholas Bannister court case
Nicholas Bannister is on trial in Bradford (Danny Lawson/PA)

The jury has heard how Mrs Wadsworth was preparing for her daughter’s wedding planned for the next day and was returning from the hotel car park to the main reception when the incident happened.

Experts have told the court how it was not possible to work out exactly where the impact took place but was in the vicinity of the walkway across the access road from the car park.

They have worked out that the Range Rover was travelling at between 9-12mph at the time and stopped about 20m from where the collision took place.

Bannister, 64, of Bell Busk, near Skipton, denies causing death by driving without due care and attention.

His trial will resume on Monday.