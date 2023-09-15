Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero dies aged 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero dies aged 91

By Press Association
Fernando Botero has died aged 91 (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Renowned Colombian artist and sculptor Fernando Botero has died aged 91.

Lina Botero told the Colombian radio station Caracol that her father died on Friday in Monaco of pneumonia complications.

Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colourful form that was instantly recognisable.

Fernando Botero’s artwork
During his lifetime the artist attained global fame and influence, despite his humble origins, and his paintings were exhibited around the world, while his imposing bronze sculptures can be found in the parks and avenues of many European and South American capital cities.

“His success was truly immense” Botero’s son Juan Carlos, wrote in a biography of his father, published in 2010. “Fernando Botero has created a unique style, that is original and easy to recognise.”

Botero was born on April 19, 1932 in Medellin, Colombia. As a child he was enrolled by an uncle in a bullfighting school that he soon left, but it was a world captured later in his paintings. He decided at age 14 to dedicate his life to the arts. His mother supported the decision, but told him he would have to pay for his studies.

As a teenager, Botero participated in a group exhibition in Bogota, and had his first individual exhibition there in 1951. In the following year, he went to Madrid to study at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando. Later, in Florence, he learned the technique of fresco painting at the Academia San Marcos.

From Europe, he travelled to Mexico to study the work of Diego Rivera and Jose Clemente Orozco.

A statue by Botero stands outside the Fine Arts Palace during the inauguration of Botero’s retrospective exhibit titled “Fernando Botero: a celebration” in Mexico City, March 29, 2012
Botero depicted politicians, animals, saints, and scenes from his childhood in an inflated and colourful form

During his travels, Botero married Gloria Zea, with whom he had three children, Fernando, Lina and Juan Carlos. Returning to Bogota in 1958, he was appointed professor at the School of Arts of the National University. He later divorced and took up residence in New York in 1960.

In the 1960s Botero began experimenting with the volume of objects and people in his paintings. His original plump creations attracted the attention of art critics and, by then, the painter had created hundreds of drawings as well as some 1,000 paintings.

Botero remarried in 1964 with Cecilia Zambrano and in 1970 they had a son, Pedro, who died four years later in a car accident in Spain. Botero also divorced Zambrano. He captured the pain after the death of his son in the painting Pedrito. He also donated 16 works to the Museum of Antioquia, in Medellin, to honour the boy and in turn the museum named a room in memory of Pedrito Botero.

In the 1970s, Botero put aside painting and began to experiment with sculptures in bronze, marble and cast iron, which brought him great success. In 1978 Botero returned to painting, and then alternated between the two disciplines.

Botero said he would paint every day from morning until night, and in absolute silence, so as not to allow anything to distract him.

Botero dearly loved his home country and made three major donations to the Museum of Antioquia over the years.

In the 1990s, Botero produced voluminous sculptures for display in Monte Carlo and on the Champs Elysees in Paris, becoming the first foreign artist to show his work in these spaces.

In 1995, his bronze sculpture The Bird, weighing more than 1.8 tonnes and displayed in a park in Medellin, was blown up with dynamite by unknown attackers, causing the death of 22 people and injuring more than 200.