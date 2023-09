UK ticket-holder shares £47m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has won a share of the £47 million EuroMillions jackpot in Friday’s draw, Camelot said.

They split the top prize with a winner from Austria and both are now £23,631,994.90 richer.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 12, 14, 21, 45 and 48 – while the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 08 and 11.

A lot of people are going to get that winning feeling 🏆💰 The EuroMillions jackpot has been won AND 10 new millionaires have been made!#NationalLottery #GetThatEuroMillionsFeeling pic.twitter.com/UTX3oHbc0q — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) September 15, 2023

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a wonderful night for UK EuroMillions players, with one ticket-holder scooping a share of tonight’s whopping £47 million jackpot.

“This makes it six lucky UK EuroMillions jackpot winners so far this year. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky jackpot winners.”

Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

Mr Carter added that Friday’s special Millionaire Maker draw “saw 10 guaranteed UK millionaires made”.

He urged people to check the UK Millionaire Maker code on their tickets to see if they had won.

He said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes right across the UK.

“This funds everything from hundreds of small projects in local communities, to supporting the growth of women’s and girls’ football right across the four nations as the Lionesses made history in this year’s World Cup.”