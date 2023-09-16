Teenager arrested as boy, 14, dies after stabbing in Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager arrested as boy, 14, dies after stabbing in Manchester

By Press Association
A 14-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in North Manchester on Friday (Peter Byrne, PA)
A 14-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in North Manchester on Friday (Peter Byrne, PA)

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in North Manchester on Friday with another 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Police were called to the incident at around 6.05pm on Tavistock Square in Harpurhey.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Family Liaison Officers are assisting his family and they have set up a crime scene in Tavistock Place.

The boy who has been arrested is in police custody for further questioning.

Section 60 map - Greater Manchester Police
Greater Manchester Police outlined where the section 60 authority will be put into place. (Greater Manchester Police, PA)

Police have declared a Section 60 authority which began at 8.26pm on Friday and will last for 24 hours, meaning police will be able to stop and search people in an area covering parts of Monsall and Harpurhey suburbs of North Manchester.

Detective Superintendent Phil Key said: “Firstly, I would like to share my deepest condolences with the family at this unbelievably difficult time.

“A Section 60 authority has been put in place which will run for 24 hours and finish at 8.26pm this evening, we have taken this course of action to keep the public who live and work within the vicinity of the incident safe.

He continued: “We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to local residents; however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary.

“By enforcing the Section 60 in the area, we will work to minimise any violent behaviour and prevent any further serious incidents going forward as our main priority is to keep the public safe.”