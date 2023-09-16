Kim Jong Un continues his Russian tour of military sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un continues his Russian tour of military sites

By Press Association
Photo provided by the North Korean government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted by Governor of Khabarovsky Krai region Mikhail Degtyarev on the arrival at a station in Komsomolsk-on-Amu (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was shown nuclear-capable bombers as he arrived in the far east port of Vladivostok on his visit to Russia.

He was expected to visit Russia’s Pacific fleet in the port on Saturday.

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of the Primorsky region, announced Mr Kim’s arrival in the city of Artyom – about 25 miles northeast of Vladivostok – before the visit to the airport where he was shown Russia’s nuclear-capable strategic bombers and other warplanes by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and other military officials.

Mr Shoigu also showed off Russia’s latest missile, the hypersonic Kinzhal which is carried by the MiG-31 fighter jet.

North Korea Russia
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a book during his visit to a Russian aircraft plant that produces fighter jets in Komsomolsk-on-Amur (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

After meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at Russia’s main spaceport, North Korea’s leader reappeared on Friday in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for a visit to a plant producing Russia’s Su-57 fighter jets.

Mr Kim’s plans to see Russian naval ships in Vladivostok could be another hint at what he wants from Russia, possibly in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Mr Putin’s declining reserves as his invasion of Ukraine becomes a drawn-out war of attrition.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said that during his visit to the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mr Kim expressed “sincere regard” for what he described as Russia’s rapidly advancing aviation technologies, which he said were “outpacing the outside potential threats”.

North Korean state media have been reporting Mr Kim’s activities in Russia a day late.

North Korea Russia
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is greeted by employees of a Russian aircraft plant (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Russia’s cabinet released a video on Friday showing Mr Kim on an elevated platform looking at the cockpit of an Su-57 while listening to its pilot.

His top military officer, army Marshal Ri Pyong Chol, said his leader’s visit to the facility “added another glorious page” to the relations between the countries, KCNA said.

On Friday, Mr Putin reiterated that Russia would abide by UN sanctions, some of which ban North Korea from exporting or importing any weapons.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that no agreements on bilateral military cooperation were signed after the two leaders’ meeting on Wednesday.