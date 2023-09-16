Man released on bail after arrest over fatal dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man released on bail after arrest over fatal dog attack

By Press Association
Floral tributes outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Floral tributes outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A man arrested in connection with the death of Ian Price, who was killed in an attack by two dogs in Staffordshire, has been released on conditional bail.

Mr Price, 52, died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter following the incident.

Staffordshire Police said: “The 30-year-old, from the Lichfield area, has been interviewed a number of times and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack.”

A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, following the attack (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall, following the attack (Matthew Cooper/PA)

DNA testing is still needed to confirm the breed of the dogs but expert examination so far indicates they are XL bullies.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet.

The force previously said officers had been in touch with the dog owner twice this year, prompted by reports from concerned members of the public.

It said its Professional Standards Department has reviewed body-worn video of the fatal incident and the previous reports relating to both dogs and concluded there will be no referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The police received a report on January 14 saying that two XL bully dogs were off their lead in a field in Stonnall.

Officers went to the owner’s address and gave words of advice around keeping the dogs under control while in a shared public place.

The owner was co-operative and both dogs were in the address at the time and appeared to be calm, police said.

They did not show any signs of aggression towards officers, a police spokesman said.

The dog owner was spoken to by officers about ensuring the animal was under control at all times after a March 30 report said that two XL bullies had mounted another dog in Stonnall.

The force said no injuries were caused to the dog or anyone who was in the area at the time.

A shop was damaged after people in the area went inside and a woman’s phone was also damaged.

No complaints were made in relation to the incident and no offences were identified.

Mr Price’s death has prompted a pledge by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ban the breed of dog involved by the end of the year.

It came amid a spate of incidents involving dangerous dogs in recent days.