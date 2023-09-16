Body found in Ukraine in search for Manchester man missing for a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in Ukraine in search for Manchester man missing for a month

By Press Association
Daniel Burke went missing in Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Daniel Burke went missing in Ukraine (Peter Byrne/PA)

A body has been found in Ukraine in the search for a British man who was reported missing a month ago.

Daniel Burke, 36, from south Manchester, was reported missing on August 16 by family who had not heard from him believing that he had travelled to Ukraine.

Officers searching for Mr Burke have been informed by Ukrainian authorities that they have found a body.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are working with Mr Burke’s family and the Ukrainian authorities to support the identification of Mr Burke and bring his body back to the UK.

Mr Burke’s mother Diane told the Manchester Evening News last week that the family had been told by Ukrainian police that officers searched his Zaporizhzhia apartment and found it empty with no signs of a break-in and the door triple locked.

She said the Ukrainian authorities were using CCTV to try to trace his movements on August 11, when he was last seen, and the last time she spoke to him he “sounded on good form”.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s lead for disaster victim identification, said: “This is an upsetting time for Daniel’s family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support.

“My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”