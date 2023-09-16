Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘consistent’ Jude Bellingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘consistent’ Jude Bellingham

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet again for England in midweek (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised the “consistency” of Jude Bellingham’s recent performances ahead of his side’s clash with Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Madrid have won all four of their league games so far this season, including a 2-1 win over Getafe last time out in their first game back at the Bernabeu, where Bellingham netted a stoppage-time winner.

The 20-year-old has scored five times in those opening games and his streak continued into the international break where he also netted in England’s 3-1 friendly win over Scotland.

Ancelotti has spoken highly of Bellingham following the bright start to his Real Madrid career and thinks he will remain grounded, despite the increased attention.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said: “He’s evaluated by what he does on the pitch and he’s doing well.

“He wasn’t widely known because he played in the German league and he didn’t have the role he has now. He’s playing in an important league and at an important club. He’s doing very well and I’m not surprised.

“He’s very serious, focused and professional. I don’t think he’s the type of player who will let it go to his head if someone praises him.

“He has the ability to get to the opponent’s box early and threatening. We talked about him in pre-season and he’s good in this position. He shows consistency and he has great physical strength.

Scotland v England – International Friendly – Hampden Park
Jude Bellingham (right) starred for England in midweek (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I don’t know how many goals he can score, but he has to maintain this consistency because he helps us a lot in our attacking play.”

Los Blancos are preparing for two games in a week for the first time this season, welcoming Real Sociedad before they kick-start their Champions League campaign with the visit of German side Union Berlin, who are making their debut in the competition.

Ancelotti admitted he may have to rotate some players over both games to ensure they remain fit.

He continued: “Tomorrow’s game is an important one against tough opposition.

“We’ve got a lot of games and I’m going to rotate a bit more compared to when we played one game a week. Everyone is going to be involved.

Vinicius Junior file photo
Vinicius Jr is currently nursing a hamstring issue (Robert Perry/PA)

“For us, what is important is that we’re given time to recover properly. That’s enough. The internationals have returned in good shape and with more desire and enthusiasm after scoring goals and playing well in matches. They’ve come back in good condition.”

Vinicius Jr has been absent for Real Madrid since the second game of the season as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered in their victory over Almeria in August.

Ancelotti does not know when he will get the playmaker back but insists he is recovering well from the problem.

“I don’t know the exact day he will be back,” Ancelotti said. “He’s recovering very well and we don’t want to force his recovery. The scar is fine and he’s increasing the workload.

“Next week he’ll do some work with the team and we’ll see. I think he’ll recover before the six weeks that were said.”