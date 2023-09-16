M&S replaces plastic bags for life with paper version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&S replaces plastic bags for life with paper version

By Press Association
The new bags are capable of carrying more than 15kg or six four-pint bottles of milk (PA)
Marks & Spencer has replaced plastic bags for life with paper carrier bags in an attempt to reduce its impact on the environment.

The food and clothing retailer said the new Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper bags are now available in every one of its UK stores.

A “strong, robust” bag will be available to people taking home their food shop while a “simpler” one will be on offer in its clothing section.

They are capable of carrying more than 15kg or six four-pint bottles of milk and can be reused more than 100 times, the company said.

Natural resin applied during the manufacturing process makes them water resistant. They can also easily be folded into a backpack and can also be placed in home recycling bins.

A team from the University of Sheffield assessed their environmental impact before launch and the bags are manufactured using renewable energy at a hydro-powered paper mill in Scandinavia.

M&S director of corporate affairs Victoria McKenzie-Gould said in a blog post: “We now have a solution that is better environmentally and which helps customers looking to make small changes to reduce their environmental footprint.

“For the vast majority who already reuse their own bags, which remains the most sustainable option, not a lot will change.

“But on the odd occasion when we all need to reach for one more bag, we’re pleased to be offering a more sustainable option for customers.”